Attica - Glena Dean (Carlson) Wolfe, 93,of Attica, passed away in Autumn Trace, in Attica on Sunday October 20, 2019 at 10:35 p.m.
Glena Dean was born in Warren County, Indiana on October 23, 1925. She was the daughter of the late Oscar Elwood and Iva Myrtle (Marlow) Carlson. Glena Dean was raised in Warren County and graduated from Williamsport High School in 1942. She has resided most of her adult life in Attica.
Glena Dean began working in the office at Harrison Steel Castings Company in Attica. She later worked as a proofreader for the Attica Ledger Tribune newspaper. Her last employment was a secretary for Rogers & Johnson Insurance Company until her retirement.
Glena Dean was active in the Attica community by being a member and financial secretary of the Attica First United Methodist Church. She worked in the Methodist Thrift Shop for more than 30 years and served as chairman many times. She was an Honorary Retired Member and Past President of the Psi Iota Xi Sorority in Attica.
On September 29, 1945, Glena Dean married Robert William Wolfe in the Williamsport Christian Church. Robert preceded her in death on August 29, 1990.
Glena Dean leaves behind three children, Leslie (Gary) McIntosh, Noblesville, IN; Dennis (Sue) Wolfe, Bettendorf, IA and Julie (Lonnie) Bryant, Attica; three granddaughters, Erin (Vince) Redding, Noblesville; Ashley (Brandon) Reynolds, Attica and Allison (Josh) Rater, Williamsport; two grandsons, Andrew (Andrea) Wolfe and Jonathan Wolfe, both of LeClaire, IA; three great-granddaughters, Halle Kate Reynolds, Madelyn Kay Rater and Audrey Kell Reynolds; five great-grandsons, Evan and Grant Redding; Elizah and Nathaniel Reynolds; Oliver Elliot Wolfe. She was preceded in death by four brothers and three sisters.
Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Monday, October 28th from 11:00 a.m. until service time at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, Attica.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Attica First United Methodist Church, Attica United Methodist Thrift Shop or the . Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in Review Republican from Oct. 24 to Nov. 7, 2019