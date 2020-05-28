Gretchen Ranae (Johnston) Dean, age 50 of Kramer, IN, passed away at 1:03 p.m. on Monday, May 25, 2020 at her residence.
Gretchen was born on April 14, 1970 in Lafayette, IN. She was the daughter of David R. Johnston and Sara L. (Haniford) Johnston. Gretchen was a 1989 Seeger High School graduate. She married Fred E. Dean in 1996 and they later divorced.
Gretchen worked at Lafayette Home Hospital for over 20 years and was last employed at SIA in Lafayette.
Gretchen attended the Pine Village United Methodist Church. She enjoyed being outdoors, boating and floating. Gretchen enjoyed mushroom hunting, fishing, and gardening with her sister-in-law and brother.
Surviving are,
Parents, David and Sara Johnston of Kramer, IN;
2 Sons, Mason E. Dean and Chandler L. Dean of Kramer, IN;
Ex-husband, Fred E. Dean of Kramer, IN;
2 Brothers, Brendan R. Johnston (fiancé: Gina Martin) of Kramer, IN and D. Jason Johnston (wife: Leah) of Kramer, IN;
Nieces & nephews, Daniel R. Johnston, Anna Scott, L. Isabella Johnston, Quentin T. Johnston, Kyler Bradley, Kenan Bradley, and Nova Rae Bradley;
Great-nephews, Remington Scott and Maverick Scott
Gretchen was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Robert L. and Barbara (Hoppes) Haniford; paternal grandparents, Paul L. and Mildred V. (Anderson) Johnston; and a nephew, John D. Bradley.
A visitation will be held Friday, May 29, 2020 at Grady Funeral Home in Williamsport from 12:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m with Rev. Robert A. Robbins. Interment will follow at Rainsville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Donald J. Trump for President 2020 or Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.gradyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Review Republican from May 28 to Jun. 11, 2020.