Shelby Funeral Home - Covington
622 3rd Street P O Box 213
Covington, IN 47932
(765) 793-2221
Jack Macy
Jack Rathbun Macy

Jack Rathbun Macy Obituary
Jack Rathbun Macy, 70, of Covington, IN went home to be with our Lord and Savior at 8:45 P. M. Thursday July 11, 2019 at Wellbrooke of Crawfordsville. Jack was a lifetime resident of Covington where he and his wife, Barbara of 34 years lived. Jack was born December 22, 1948 to Russell H. & Mary I. (Rathbun) Macy.
After graduating high school, Jack went to work at General Electric in Danville, IL where he worked for 22 years. After retiring from GE, he worked at Flexel and then pursued a dream and opened a Catering Business called Catering by Jack.
Jack was a member of Orchard Hills Church of Christ, where he was also a Deacon. He enjoyed spending time with his family, reminiscing the old days with friends, cooking, and reading his Bible. He will be remembered for his witty sense of humor, his loving smile, and passing out cookies to kids at the IGA Deli.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara, children; Hillary (Matt Hawkins) Macy & Ryan (Megan) Ellmore, three grandsons; Caleb, Neil, and Seth Ellmore, and lifelong friend, Rick Randles. He was proceeded in death by his parents, brother, Jon Macy, and infant sister.
Funeral Services will be held at Orchard Hills Church of Christ, 1630 Ninth Street, Covington, IN on Wednesday, July 17th at 11:00 A. M. Burial services will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery. The visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 P. M. on Tuesday, July 16th at Orchard Hills.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Orchard Hills Church of Christ or the Covington Community Foundation. Condolences to the family: www.shelbyfuneralhome.com. Shelby Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Review Republican from July 18 to Aug. 1, 2019
