|
|
West Point – Dr. Jack W. Oliver, age 80 of West Point passed away 3:55 PM Friday, September 6, 2019 in IU Health Arnett Hospital, Lafayette, with his family at his side. He was born in Lafayette on November 25, 1938 to the late Myron Everett and Rose Opal Osterling Oliver.
On December 25, 1965 he was married to Susan Carol Warren and they had two children, Dennis Warren Oliver and Jeffry Allen Oliver. They later divorced.
Jack was a 1957 graduate of Southwestern High School. He continued his education at Purdue University where he received his BS in Animal Nutrition and graduated from the School of Veterinary Medicine in 1967.
Dr. Oliver started his practice, Town & Country Animal Hospital, near West Point June 6, 1967. In addition to his large animal and small animal practice, he worked the Attica, Veedersburg and Boone County Livestock Sale Barns. He closed his practice in September 2017. In addition to his veterinary practice he raised swine and cattle, also building and selling homes. Jack was involved in 4-H in his youth and served as a 4-H Leader for 10 years. Jack was always busy… 'his passions were his work' and his hobbies were livestock and skid-steer loaders. He was a member of the West Point United Methodist Church.
Surviving are his sons: Dennis W. (Carol) Oliver and their children, Hannah & Eloise; Jeff Oliver (Crissy Linder) and their son Gentry. His companion of 26 years Patricia C. Grubb and her children, Richard Wagoner, Chris (Brooke) Wagoner and their children Ravin, Braydon & Lilly; Michael Grubb and his children Mason, Jeremiah & Sophia. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Donald Oliver.
Visitation hours are 4:00 – 7:00 PM Thursday, September 12, 2019 with funeral services following at 7:00 PM with family and friends leading the service at Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate. Memorial contributions may be directed to Almost Home Humane Society, Lafayette. Private family interment. Visit us online to sign the guest book or leave a condolence at www.familyandfriendsfh.com.
Published in Review Republican from Sept. 10 to Sept. 24, 2019