Home

POWERED BY

Services
Family & Friends Funeral Home - Wingate
9700 N State Road 55
Wingate, IN 47994
(765) 275-2322
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Family & Friends Funeral Home - Wingate
9700 N State Road 55
Wingate, IN 47994
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Family & Friends Funeral Home - Wingate
9700 N State Road 55
Wingate, IN 47994
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Oliver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Jack W. Oliver


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Jack W. Oliver Obituary
West Point – Dr. Jack W. Oliver, age 80 of West Point passed away 3:55 PM Friday, September 6, 2019 in IU Health Arnett Hospital, Lafayette, with his family at his side. He was born in Lafayette on November 25, 1938 to the late Myron Everett and Rose Opal Osterling Oliver.

On December 25, 1965 he was married to Susan Carol Warren and they had two children, Dennis Warren Oliver and Jeffry Allen Oliver. They later divorced.

Jack was a 1957 graduate of Southwestern High School. He continued his education at Purdue University where he received his BS in Animal Nutrition and graduated from the School of Veterinary Medicine in 1967.

Dr. Oliver started his practice, Town & Country Animal Hospital, near West Point June 6, 1967. In addition to his large animal and small animal practice, he worked the Attica, Veedersburg and Boone County Livestock Sale Barns. He closed his practice in September 2017. In addition to his veterinary practice he raised swine and cattle, also building and selling homes. Jack was involved in 4-H in his youth and served as a 4-H Leader for 10 years. Jack was always busy… 'his passions were his work' and his hobbies were livestock and skid-steer loaders. He was a member of the West Point United Methodist Church.

Surviving are his sons: Dennis W. (Carol) Oliver and their children, Hannah & Eloise; Jeff Oliver (Crissy Linder) and their son Gentry. His companion of 26 years Patricia C. Grubb and her children, Richard Wagoner, Chris (Brooke) Wagoner and their children Ravin, Braydon & Lilly; Michael Grubb and his children Mason, Jeremiah & Sophia. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Donald Oliver.

Visitation hours are 4:00 – 7:00 PM Thursday, September 12, 2019 with funeral services following at 7:00 PM with family and friends leading the service at Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate. Memorial contributions may be directed to Almost Home Humane Society, Lafayette. Private family interment. Visit us online to sign the guest book or leave a condolence at www.familyandfriendsfh.com.
Published in Review Republican from Sept. 10 to Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now