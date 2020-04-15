|
|
Attica - James "Jim" Edward Fletcher, 82, Attica, passed away at his home, surrounded by his family, on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 7:15 p.m.
Jim was born at home in Attica on December 12, 1937. He was the son of the late Paul Edward and Sarah Elizabeth (Montgomery) Fletcher. He was a life resident of Attica, graduating from Attica High School in 1955. In 1961 Jim entered the service and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. At the time of his honorable discharge he had attained the rank of Specialist 4.
Father, husband, brother, uncle and grandfather; Jim held all those titles and took each one very seriously. He fulfilled every role in its entirety. He was a honest, caring man and also known by those who loved him as a jokester. He'd make light of the darkest situation by remaining positive because he knew that the storms in life wouldn't last forever. There was always something to be grateful for, all one had to do was find it. Jim was part of the solid foundation, including his beloved Rhonda, on which his family was built. The hard-working family man spent 23 years at Harrison Steel Castings in Attica, retiring in 2003.
He enjoyed watching NASCAR, Purdue basketball and even spent some time at the local golf course. However, nothing came before his family. There wasn't a thing he wouldn't do to help any of them in their time of need. In his free time, you could find him at the kitchen table gazing out the window with a cup of coffee in hand; sitting on the porch enjoying the weather; entertaining his grandchildren or writing in his journal (which he has done for years). Some great times were logged in those journal entries that his family will cherish forever.
On June 30, 1974, Jim married Rhonda L. Dotson in the Attica Christian Church.
He leaves behind his wife, Rhonda of nearly 45 years along with three daughters, Jami (companion - David Ward) Wilson, Attica; Leslie (Jason) Spivey and Stacy (Steve) Bailey, both of Williamsport; a brother, Thomas "Tom" E. (Dianna) Fletcher, Attica; seven grandchildren, Marleigh Souder, Maxwell Clark, Fletcher Tidd, Kendra Spivey, Lorenda Tidd, Roger Wood and Riley Bailey. He was preceded in death by his parents.
As per Jim's request cremation services will be accorded and no services will be planned. Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in Review Republican from Apr. 15 to Apr. 28, 2020