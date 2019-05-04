|
James Edward Ratcliff, 86, of Veedersburg, passed away on May 1, 2019, at Williamsport Nursing & Rehab in Williamsport, Indiana.
He was born February 13, 1933 near Kingman, Indiana, the youngest son of the late Everett and Olia (Wright) Ratcliff.
James attended grade school in Stone Bluff and Waynetown, and was a 1951 graduate of Veedersburg High School.
He was a Korean War veteran serving in the U.S. Army.
He was a 1960 graduate of Purdue University and furthered his education attending the University of Georgia, the University of Connecticut and the University of Illinois. He taught math and shop at Hillsboro High School three years then went to Westville High School in Illinois where he taught for twenty-one years.
After retiring from teaching in 1988, he worked at Raybestos in Crawfordsville for 11 ½ years.
He first married Clara Ann Allen, May 13, 1956 and they divorced. He then married Bobbie Blankenbeckler, February 14, 1965. They divorced and he later married Martha (Hoagland) Beck, June 27, 1974. She passed, May 8, 2001.
James leaves behind three daughters, Valerie (Carl) Hoagland, of Veedersburg, Renee (Neil) Keller, of Covington and Jami (Bruce) Bryan of Homer, Illinois;
Six grandchildren: Adam (Shannon) Hoagland, Eli (Casey) Hoagland, Seth (Tab) Hoagland, all of Veedersburg, Justin (Cori) Minick, of Pace, Florida, Chase (fiancé, Alison) Bryan and Bailey Bryan, of Homer, Illinois;
Eight great-grandchildren; Dallas, Laney, Skyler and Brailey Hoagland; Mason and Ella Grace Minick; and Mackenzy and Cody Linville.
James also leaves behind, five step-children, Rex (Donna) Beck, Rick (Lynn) Beck, Rhonda Kelley, Ryan (Penny) Beck and Roger (Crystal) Beck and lots of step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Beside his wife, and parents, James was preceded in death by three brothers, Joe, Vester, and Charles Ratcliff, sister, Geneva Chamness, an infant sister and brother, and his companion for over ten years, Nancy Allen, who passed away in 2011.
James attended the E.U.B., Sterling and First Christian churches of Veedersburg over the course of his life. He was a member of American Legion Post #288 and F & AM Lodge #491 both in Veedersburg, Valley of Terre Haute Scottish Rite, Western Indiana Shrine Club where he was past president, Park County High Low Club, Fountain County Low-12 Club and Illinois Retired Teachers Club.
James enjoyed gardening; he was a life member of Purdue University Alumni and a long-time enthusiastic Purdue sports fan. .
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday May 4, 2019 at Dickerson Funeral Home with Rev. Tom Hunter officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM Saturday. Interment will be at Osborn Prairie Cemetery with military honors provided by American Legion Post #288 and US Army.
Memorial contributions may be made to the or American Legion Post #288.
The family would like to thank Williamsport Nursing and Rehab for all their love, care and support. Also a thank you to the Guardian Angel Hospice.
Published in Review Republican from May 4 to May 21, 2019
