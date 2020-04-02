|
James Travis Clark, age 34 of Attica, IN died unexpectedly on March 31, 2020 at his residence.
Travis was born on April 6, 1985 in Danville, IL. He was the son of Arnold Gale Clark and Deborah Sue (Cox) Clark. Travis lived in Williamsport for most of his life, attending Seeger High School. He had resided in Attica since 2018. Travis married Roberta Kerfoot and they later divorced.
Travis had worked at TMF and Tru Flex. He loved music in all aspects: playing, writing, and singing. Travis played the keyboard, drums, and guitar. He also enjoyed sketching and drawing.
Surviving are,
2 sons, twins Jadyn and Jansyn Clark, of Battle Ground, IN;
Parents, Arnold and Deborah Clark of Williamsport, IN;
Sisters, Kerri McDowell (Larry) of Williamsport, IN and Jessika Clark of Chattanooga, TN;
Niece, Keisha Inman;
Aunts, Donna Bryant (Jimmy), Carol Kerst (Todd), and Connie Clark;
Uncles, Kenny Clark and Glenn Clark
Travis was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Ledford and Patsy Clark; maternal grandparents, James and Bobbie Cox and Jerry Lee Land Sr.; and aunt, Janet Cox.
Private family services will be held at Grady Funeral Home in Williamsport with Pastor Josh Barnett officiating. Inurnment will be at West Lebanon Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.gradyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Review Republican from Apr. 2 to Apr. 16, 2020