Perrysville, Ind. - Janet Christine Boyle, 71, of Perrysville passed away at 7:06 p.m. EDT Friday, August 2, 2019 at her residence.
She was born June 25, 1948 in Detroit, Michigan to the late J. Frank and Theodora (Swiderski) Johnson.
Janet married Thomas E. Boyle, her loving husband of 53 years, on February 12, 1966 in Danville, Illinois. He survives.
Surviving along with her husband is a son, Thomas Shane Boyle, of Covington, Indiana as well as several nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, Janet was preceded in death by her beloved daughter Heather Ann Boyle in 1993.
Janet was a graduate of Seeger Memorial Jr. & Sr. High School. She worked several jobs in her life including: The Pink Front Market and the Dog & Suds Root Beer Stand both on highway 41; Century 21 Real-estate and RE/MAX Real-estate as a broker and as an appraiser in Lafayette, Indiana. She also worked at the County Market in Covington, Indiana; the Handy Mart in Perrysville, Indiana; the Red and White Grocery in Cayuga, Indiana; managed an apartment complex in Pasadena, Texas and also managed an R.V. Park in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Janet enjoyed her garden and flowers, crocheting afghans and sewing.She also enjoyed working outside surrounded by nature. Janet loved all of her animals. She was referred to as "Cat Mammy" due to her love of dogs and cats. Most of all, she loved her family and friends. She was always ready to help those in need and expected nothing in return. She was also always up for a party! She will be missed by all who knew her. A devoted wife and mother now resting in peace with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Perrysville United Methodist Church with Rev. Ken Green officiating. The family asks that contributions be made to the Park-Vermillion Animal Shelter. DeVerter Funeral Home in Cayuga, Indiana is honored to be serving the family. Condolences: www.deverterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Review Republican from Aug. 6 to Aug. 22, 2019