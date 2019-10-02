|
On Sunday Sept 29 @ 10:37pm Janet Helms Olsen of Apollo Beach FL went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was surrounded by her family.
Janet was born Sept 17th 1951 in Danville IL. She graduated from Fountain Central High School (Veedersburg IN) in 1969. She went on to excel in nursing school and became an exceptional RN until her retirement in 2018.
She married Michael Olsen (of Danville IL) on March 26, 1999. He survives. She is also survived by her children Nikki Schaeffer of Orlando FL, Travis Schaeffer of Covington IN. And Shannon Galey of apollo beach fl. She was a BELOVED Grandma to Erin, Keegan, Libby, Micah, Tanner and Carson. She was also a Great- grandmother to Jessa'lynn and Riyan.
She also leaves behind her beloved sisters Kathy Helms Steele of Riverview fl and Tracy Helms Duncan of apollo beach FL. Brothers Kevin (Lisa) Helms of Byron IL, David Helms of Indianapolis IN and a host of nieces and nephews.
Janet had a passion for nursing. She was a great friend to so many. She loved the Beach, Disney World, Camping and traveling with her husband. She was an avid reader and loved her pets But most of all she loved her family. She was known for her sassy sense of humor and her kind and compassionate spirit.
She was proceded in death by her Mother & Father.
