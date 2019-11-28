Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dickerson Funeral Home
110 W Second Street
Vanceburg, KY 41179
(606) 796-2122
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Dickerson Funeral Home
303 N. Main St
Veedersburg, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Dickerson Funeral Home
303 N. Main St
Veedersburg, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Stahl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice M. Stahl

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice M. Stahl Obituary
Janice M. Stahl, age 78, of Veedersburg, IN, passed away surrounded by her loving family on November24th, 2019 at IU Health Arnett, Lafayette.

Born to Robert and Mary Townsend, she was one of sixteen children, eight sisters and seven brothers. She married Paul W. Knight, Sr. November 27th, 1959, and remained married until his death in February, 1979. They had three children, Medeana L. Smith, Paul W. Knight, and Patricia A. Edwards. Janice married Lavon R. Stahl on October 11th, 1989.

She was noted for her love of animals, but most of all she was known for being an amazing wife, mother, and grandmother. Janice's remarkable sense of humor and love for others will be dearly missed.

Visitation will begin at 12:00 Noon and continue until the funeral service at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 6th, 2019, at Dickerson Funeral Home, 303 N. Main St, Veedersburg. Burial will follow at Rockfield Cemetery. Services will be officiated by Pastor Timothy W. Lyons.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Janice's memory may be made to: The P.O. Box 96011 Washington, D.C. 20090.
Published in Review Republican from Nov. 28 to Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -