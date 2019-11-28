|
Janice M. Stahl, age 78, of Veedersburg, IN, passed away surrounded by her loving family on November24th, 2019 at IU Health Arnett, Lafayette.
Born to Robert and Mary Townsend, she was one of sixteen children, eight sisters and seven brothers. She married Paul W. Knight, Sr. November 27th, 1959, and remained married until his death in February, 1979. They had three children, Medeana L. Smith, Paul W. Knight, and Patricia A. Edwards. Janice married Lavon R. Stahl on October 11th, 1989.
She was noted for her love of animals, but most of all she was known for being an amazing wife, mother, and grandmother. Janice's remarkable sense of humor and love for others will be dearly missed.
Visitation will begin at 12:00 Noon and continue until the funeral service at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 6th, 2019, at Dickerson Funeral Home, 303 N. Main St, Veedersburg. Burial will follow at Rockfield Cemetery. Services will be officiated by Pastor Timothy W. Lyons.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Janice's memory may be made to: The P.O. Box 96011 Washington, D.C. 20090.
Published in Review Republican from Nov. 28 to Dec. 12, 2019