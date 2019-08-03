|
|
Attica - Jasmine Olivia Morris, 17, formerly of Ambia and currently living in Attica, died at 10:38 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, IL as the result of a car accident the previous Saturday.
Jasmine was born on December 10, 2001 in Lafayette. She was the daughter of Heather (Watkins) Bryan and Robert A. Morris. She had lived in Tennessee from 2006 until moving back to the area in February 2011. She had attended school at both Attica and Seeger High School. She had worked at Martin Farms in Ambia. Jasmine enjoyed music and loved to dance and sing.
The family would like to acknowledge and thank the staff at Carle Foundation Hospital for their loving attention and care following Jasmine's accident.
Survivors include her mother and step-father, Heather & Tim Bryan, Attica; 14 month old son, Tyson "Turtle" Morris-Acuna; Sisters, Abbigail Morris, Attica & Amber Howard, Lafayette; Brother, Zachary Morris, Kenosha, WI; step-sister, DeJacie (Keith) Hutson, Hillsboro; step-brother, Timmy Bryan, Ambia; grandparents, Olive & Harold Best; step-grandmother, Gloria Goss; nieces & nephews, twins Kiylah & Bryleigh Hutson and twins, Paxton & Makenna Hutson, and Alivia Howard Norush; boyfriend, Greg Acuna; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be held at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Wednesday, August 7, from 12:00 noon until the service time of 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, Attica. Contributions may be made to Gifts of Hope, 2401 Memphis Dr., Springfield, IL, 62702. Condolences may be sent online at mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in Review Republican from Aug. 3 to Aug. 20, 2019