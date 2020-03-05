|
Jeffrey Wane Youngblood, 63, of Williamsport passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020. He was born on March 27, 1956 in Danville, IL. On August 26, 1977 Jeff married the love of his life, Joyce Gayler, she survives.
Also surviving are aunt and uncle, Carolyn "Sis" and Jerry James; sister-in-law, Wanda (John) Himes; brother-in-law, William Earl Gayler Jr.; nieces, Meagan (Kenny) Black, Erin Elizabeth Himes; nephews, Evan Black, Christopher Himes, John William Himes, Jeremiah Thomas Gayler as well as special friends, Zach and Marsha Thomas; their children, Luke Thomas, Lindsey (Josh) Salts and their children, Brody and Taylor Salts.
Jeff is preceded in death by his sister, Lori Ann Youngblood and Niece, Erika Himes.
Jeff had many hobbies throughout his life, but farming was his true passion. He loved farming with his grandparents and aunt and after graduating from Covington High School class of 1974 Jeff began farming full time. He enjoyed playing baseball, bicycling, archery as well as scuba diving. In his spare time Jeff liked to play pool with his friends and refurbish baseball gloves for the children of his local little league. While spending time outdoors he could often be found fishing or hunting.
Jeff was known to have many skills, he was a gunsmith, a leatherworker and even began learning how to sew. He had a smile and personality that children, family, friends, even animals adored and for this reason he will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of meeting him.
Visitation will be held from 12pm to 6pm EST Sunday March 1, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Covington, Indiana 420 3rd St. Covington, Indiana 47932. A celebration of Jeff's life take place at 2pm EST on Monday March 2, 2020 at the funeral home with Rodney Andrews officiating. Burial will take place at Mount Hope cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorial donations be placed in Jeff's name to the Covington Community Foundation.
Published in Review Republican from Mar. 5 to Mar. 19, 2020