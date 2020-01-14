|
Williamsport - Jesse Lee Parrish, 85, of Williamsport, died at 6:05 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the Williamsport Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Jesse was born on October 9, 1934 in Jethro, AR. He was the son of the late Homer Daniel and Diana Virgie (Ritchie) Parrish. He was raised in Arkansas until moving to Missouri at age 7. He moved to Attica in 1967.
Jesse married Maxine Dykes on June 4, 1955 in Bloomfield, MO. She preceded him in death on November 3, 1985. He then married Janet Brown on August 21, 1986 at the Williamsport Christian Church. She survives.
Jesse worked as a farm hand in Missouri until moving to Attica in 1967. He then worked at Harrison Steel until 1994 where he was a crane operator. He later worked on the Ike Brown Farm, raising cattle and hay. He loved to tend to his vegetable garden. He could often be found having coffee with the locals at McDonalds in Attica.
Surviving with his wife of 33 years, Janet, are a son, Robert Parrish, Bulls Head City, AZ; a daughter, Patricia Lawler, Zellwood, FL; two brothers, Charles Daniel (Dottie) Parrish, Dexter, MO & Terry Lynn Parrish, Lafayette; three sisters, Freda May Huddleston, Bloomfield, MO, Betty Lou Jordan, Shreveport, LA & Connie Carol Albert, Linden; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by two sons, John & Jesse Parrish, Jr, four brothers, Herman Ray, Robert Jerry, Bill Odell & Larry Joe Parrish, and a sister, Helen Ruth Richardson
No services are planned. Private Burial will take place in Riverside Cemetery, Attica. Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in Review Republican from Jan. 14 to Jan. 28, 2020