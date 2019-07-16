John Allen Layton, 85, of Williamsport went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday July 10, 2019. John was born on June 2, 1934 in Covington, Indiana to Max and Madeline Layton. John was married for 63 years to Marie Fairchild Layton who survives along with his brother, Gene (Marilyn) Layton of Danville, Illinois.



John and Marie are the parents of three children; Dr. John (Brenda) Layton of Lafayette, Sharon (Steve) Meinhart of Lafayette and Anne (Brad) Taylor of Ft. Wayne. They have nine grandchildren; Craig (Lindsay) Meinhart of Muncie, Adam (Stephanie) Meinhart of Lafayette, Steffi (Mitch) Rencheck of Lafayette, Matt (Mallory) Taylor of Ft. Wayne, Sarah (Phil) Williams of Ft. Wayne, Katie Taylor of Ft. Wayne, Toby Taylor of Ft. Wayne, Carrie (Adam) Kennedy of Lafayette and RJ Layton of Columbia, Missouri. John and Marie are blessed with eight great grandchildren; Caleb and Lucas Meinhart, Maura and Romy Williams, Maddie Meinhart and Jared, Lauren and Olivia Kennedy.



John graduated from Covington High School in 1952 and married Marie Fairchild on April 8, 1956. He was a veteran of the United States Army from 1956 to 1958 and was stationed at Fort Ord near Monterey, California where he and Marie lived. After his service to our country he and Marie moved back to Covington where he was employed at the Covington IGA. He was transferred to Attica to be the original manager of the Attica IGA in 1964 and in 1966 opened Layton's Star Market in Williamsport which he and Marie owned and operated for 22 years. Upon retirement John and Marie owned and operated Layton's Custard Corner and produce stand in Covington for five years. In later years John worked for Grady Funeral Homes. John also was elected to the Warren County Council and served 24 years as a County Councilman.



John earned Master Gardener distinction from Danville Community College and grew much admired flower and vegetable gardens. He enjoyed genealogy and put together extensive family and Fountain County histories. He was an avid golfer at Big Pine Golf Course and bowled in leagues in Attica. He and Marie enjoyed traveling. He enjoyed watching PGA Golf, the Chicago Cubs, Purdue Boilermakers, Missouri Tigers and the Indy 500. He was a great fan of country music, bluegrass music and gospel music. He attended many Grand Ole Opry shows in Nashville, Tennessee.



John and Marie spent their winters during retirement at Robinson's Orange Park in Plant City, Florida.



He was a member of the First Assembly of God Church in Covington and was a life long follower of Christ.



John was a generous and loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, husband, father, uncle, grandfather and great grandfather. He loved his family, honored his wife Marie daily and set a Christian example for his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Arrangements are being handled by Grady Funeral Home in Williamsport. Visitation will be held from 4-8 pm on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the Covington First Assembly of God Church, 421 Market St., Covington, IN 47932. Services will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 11 am with Pastor Bob Fairchild officiating with an hour of visitation beginning at 10 am at the Covington First Assembly of God Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Covington First Assembly of God Church. Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Covington with full military honors.