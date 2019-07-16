John Charles Magee, 58, died at 9:10 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019.

John Charles was born on January 7, 1961 in Lafayette. He was the son of Arvilla M. (Bossaer) Magee and the late Charles A. Magee. He had lived all of his life in the Riverside area and graduated from Attica High School in 1979. He was formerly married to Lisa Morris.

John Charles had worked in construction putting up drywall for Poynter's Drywall for several years. He was a member of the Indiana Roofers Union #119. He loved to pitch horseshoes, bowling and racing. He was a fan of Purdue Sports and the Chicago Cubs.

Surviving along with his mother, Arvilla, are three cousins, Jeff (Peggy) Bossaer, Attica, Gregory (Betsy) Bossaer, Reynolds, and Michael (Alma) Bossaer, Attica; five step-nephews, Mike, John, David, Steve & Paul, all of Louisville, KY; good friends, Chris Poynter & Randy Stein; and caregivers, Mattie McDaniel, Rose Weatherford, Ruthie Larson & Connie Williamson. He was also preceded in death by a half brother, Buddy LeeRoy Magee; uncles and aunts, John & Pauline Bossaer and Glen & Janet Bossaer; and cousins, Susan (Bossaer) Milach & Shiela (Bossaer) Gustus.

Visitation will be held at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Wednesday, July 17, from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, Attica. Contributions may be made to the Bethel Community Church. Condolences may be sent online at mausfuneralhome.com Published in Review Republican from July 16 to July 30, 2019