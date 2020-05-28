John D. Larrance
John D. Larrance, 60, of Cayuga, passed away at 8:34 p.m. EDT Monday, May 25, 2020 at his sister's residence in Cayuga.

He was born April 3, 1960 in Danville, Illinois, the son of the late James Robert and Lillie A. (Russell) Larrance.

Survivors include his sister: Sandra K. McCool of Cayuga, Indiana; two nieces: Kim Kinneer and Sheri Whittington; two nephews: James Stevens and John McCool, II, and nine great nieces and nephews.

John was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a 1979 graduate of Ridgefarm High School.

There will be no services. Per John's request cremation was accorded and inurnment of cremains will take place at a later date at Crown Hill Cemetery in Ridgefarm, Illinois. DeVerter Funeral Home in Cayuga, Indiana is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published in Review Republican from May 28 to Jun. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
DeVerter Funeral Home - Cayuga
215 North Division Street
Cayuga, IN 47928
(765) 492-4331
