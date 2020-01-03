|
|
John Henson Wright, 56, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. He was born October 29, 1963 in Paris, IL to Tom and Mary (Henson) Wright. John married his high school sweetheart, Gwendolyn (Wendy) Loudin, on June 4, 1982.
John graduated from Oakwood High School and enlisted in the US Army where he proudly and selflessly served his country. After being stationed in Germany, John and his young family moved back to Oakwood, IL where John made a career out of CNC machine programming and worked his way up in the industry. He was very passionate about building and racing RC cars; some competitors would say he was unbeatable. Later, he returned to his childhood love of dirt bikes and dabbled in racing 2-strokes and 4-wheelers. In 1998, John and Wendy purchased a beautiful piece of land in Indiana where they raised their family. There was no place they would rather be than at home by a fire every night, listening to music, and eating homemade pizza.
John's greatest passions were his family, experimenting in the kitchen and on the grill, creating meals to share with his co-workers, playing Pictionary, and enjoying many laughs with his loved ones. John was known for his enduring sense of humor, mechanical prowess, and positive outlook for every situation. Friends and family found themselves unable to be in a bad mood while John was in their presence. His distinct shoulder laugh was contagious and will forever be remembered. John relished being a grandfather and adored his granddaughters Harper Jane and Gwendolyn Swanger. John supported and loved his family unconditionally. He was an avid pet lover and enjoyed following football, motocross, and all forms of car racing.
John is survived by his wife Wendy, daughter Amanda (Ian) Wright Swanger of Indiana, son Waylon (Tara) Wright of Washington, brothers Dave (Vicki) Wright, Jerry (Terri) Wright, Bob (Brenda) Wright, Don (Ellen) Wright, Jim (Shari) Wright, and sister Julie (Larry) Hall as well as many nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Ed, Thomas, and Tim, and sisters Margaret and Jayne.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 10:00AM – 1:00PM with cremation memorial service to follow at 1:30PM CST. Service will be officiated by Nick Ford, a family friend.
Veteran's Chapel, Building 49
VA Illiana Health Care System
1900 E. Main Street
Danville, IL 61832
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to help cover medical expenses. Donations can be made via https://www.gofundme.com/f/john-h-wright-memorial-fund or contact the family at 217-597-9128.
Cremation services provided by Illiana Cremation Society.
Published in Review Republican from Jan. 3 to Jan. 21, 2020