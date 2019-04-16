John William "Bill" Folk died at 10:10 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2018 at Hilton Head Hospital in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. He was the oldest son of John and Esther Folk. He is survived by his brother, Bob, his sister, Nancy, and his daughter, Melissa. Family and friends will be received at Grady Funeral Home in Williamsport, IN on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until memorial service time at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Charles B. Anderson officiating. Private family inurnment will follow at Highland Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.gradyfuneralhome.com.
Grady Funeral Home
111 E. Monroe Street
Williamsport, IN 47993
765-762-3464
Published in Review Republican from Apr. 16 to Apr. 30, 2019