|
|
Attica - Joy (Wright) Suttle, 91, formerly of Attica and most recently residing in Indianapolis, passed away in the Hooverwood Nursing Center, Indianapolis on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 1:55 a.m.
Joy was born in Terre Haute, Indiana on January 10, 1929. She was the daughter of the late Robert Lome and Olive (Huey) Wright. Joy was raised in and graduated from Garfield High School in Terre Haute. She later received her degree in Education from Indiana Teacher's College in Terre Haute. She later received her Masters Degree and subsequently her Doctorate Degree in Educational Administration in 1981 from Indiana State University.
Joy lived for a year in Huntington, IN and in the early 50's moved to Attica. While living in Attica, Joy assisted her husband, Roy Suttle in the Suttle Insurance Agency. Joy later taught English, speech, and drama for several years at the Attica High School. After receiving her Doctorate Degree in Education Administration, Joy move to Orlando, FL and later to be near family in Dothan, AL. While in Dothan, Joy taught speech at Troy State University and also operated the "C.I.T.Y" Program for at-risk-youth. In 2000 Joy received national recognition for her achievement as being one of the oldest employees in the State of Alabama while working as Director of the "C.I.T.Y." Program. In 2011, due to health, Joy moved to Indianapolis to be close to her family.
Joy was a former member of the First United Methodist Church and the Psi Iota Xi Sorority in Attica. In her early years she was an avid ping pong player and obtained her pilots license to pursue her passion for flying. She also enjoyed swimming and later taught swimming and diving. She enjoyed her pets, gardening and painting; specifically working with oils and charcoal.
On September 25, 1948, Joy married Roy Joseph Suttle, in Kentland, IN. Roy was a coach in Attica and preceded Joy in death on July 26, 1969.
Joy leaves behind three children, Denie Hetrick, Bloomingdale, IN; Rick (Jennie) Suttle, New Lenox, IL and Kelli (Joe) Gonzalez, Carmel, IN; a sister-in-law, Giovie Wright, Dothan, AL; eight grandchildren, Christie Vandivier; Angie (Brad) Woods, Carrie Suttle; Matt Suttle; Troy (Dedran) Gonzalez; Korey (Zach) Smith; Jodie Suttle and Eric Suttle; 11 great-grandchildren and 4 great great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Robert Del Suttle; a sister, Marge Rollings and a brother, Robert Wright.
Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica on Sunday, March 15th, from 4:00 p.m. until service time at 6:00 p.m. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date in the Riverside Cemetery, Attica. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in Review Republican from Mar. 13 to Mar. 31, 2020