Williamsport - Juanita Ruth (May) Kane, 87, formerly of Williamsport, passed away in the Creasy Springs Health Campus, Lafayette, on Monday, April 13, 2020 at 5:10 p.m.
Juanita was born at home in Talbott, Indiana on June 27, 1932. She was the daughter of the late Raymond and Alice (Rector) May. She formerly lived in rural Rainsville and Williamsport before moving to Creasy Springs in 2018. She was a 1950 graduate of Williamsport High School.
Juanita formerly worked in the Warren County Clerk's Office and later at Walters Hardware store in Williamsport.
She married James C. Kane in Williamsport, IN. He preceded her in death on November 10, 1996.
She leaves behind three children, Jim (Kay) Kane, Pelham, AL; Jeanne Byers, Williamsport and Randy (Anne DesJardin) Kane, Prospect, ME; three grandchildren, Medley Byers, James (Natalie) Kane and Michael (Tracy) Kane; four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and siblings, Robert May, Mary Schlosser, Grace Walters, Dean May and Stella Wolfe.
As per Juanita's request, cremation services will be accorded and a private family burial will be held in the Highland Cemetery, Williamsport at a later date. Memorial contributions in Juanita's memory may be made to the Williamsport Public Library.
Published in Review Republican from Apr. 17 to Apr. 30, 2020