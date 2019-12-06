|
|
God called Julius Herman Henderson, 89, of Hot Springs Village, AR, home on November 20, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving family.
Julius, better known as Jay, was born July 1, 1930 in Danville, IL, to Erville and Cecil Henderson. He grew up in Bismarck, IL, during his early childhood years and then Veedersburg, IN, during his latter childhood years. He became quite knowledgeable about farming corn and soy beans, as well as growing livestock, on his family farm in Veedersburg.
Upon graduating high school, Jay joined the US Navy, serving two years. During this time he met and married Esther Marie Mycroft. They settled in Denver, CO, after his stint in the Navy, where Jay took up construction work, a trade which he continued his entire working life, building spec homes, custom cabinets, and crown moldings.
Jay and Marie resettled in Danville, IL in 1952 and began raising a family. In 1967 they relocated to Kankakee, IL. In 1974 Jay moved to Houston, TX, where construction was booming. In 1995 he retired to Sun City, Georgetown, TX, but continued to build custom cabinets and crown moldings for residents of Sun City. In 2017 he moved to Hot Springs Village, AR, to be with his two daughters.
Jay's over whelming passion in life was golf. He played as often as he could and at one point considered going pro. For most of his golfing life he was a scratch player, winning many a bet on the courses he played.
Jay is survived by his daughters, Denise Paull and Julianne Henderson, son Brent Henderson, grandsons Alexander Paull, Nicholas Paull, Brentwood Henderson, and great granddaughters Camille and Stacie Henderson.
A Celebration of Life service will take place in Georgetown, TX, date pending. He will be laid to rest in Bismarck, IL with his mother and father. The family requests in lieu of flowers to give to Hot Springs Village Crush Cancer organization or CHI St. Vincent Cancer Foundation.
Arrangements entrusted by CedarVale Funeral Home Hot Springs village, AR. On line condolences can be made at www.cedarvalefuneralhome.com.
Published in Review Republican from Dec. 6 to Dec. 19, 2019