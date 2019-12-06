Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedarvale Funeral Home & Cemetery
200 Minorca Rd
Hot Springs Village, AR 71909
(501) 922-6100
Resources
More Obituaries for Julius Henderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julius Herman Henderson


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julius Herman Henderson Obituary
God called Julius Herman Henderson, 89, of Hot Springs Village, AR, home on November 20, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving family.

Julius, better known as Jay, was born July 1, 1930 in Danville, IL, to Erville and Cecil Henderson. He grew up in Bismarck, IL, during his early childhood years and then Veedersburg, IN, during his latter childhood years. He became quite knowledgeable about farming corn and soy beans, as well as growing livestock, on his family farm in Veedersburg.

Upon graduating high school, Jay joined the US Navy, serving two years. During this time he met and married Esther Marie Mycroft. They settled in Denver, CO, after his stint in the Navy, where Jay took up construction work, a trade which he continued his entire working life, building spec homes, custom cabinets, and crown moldings.

Jay and Marie resettled in Danville, IL in 1952 and began raising a family. In 1967 they relocated to Kankakee, IL. In 1974 Jay moved to Houston, TX, where construction was booming. In 1995 he retired to Sun City, Georgetown, TX, but continued to build custom cabinets and crown moldings for residents of Sun City. In 2017 he moved to Hot Springs Village, AR, to be with his two daughters.

Jay's over whelming passion in life was golf. He played as often as he could and at one point considered going pro. For most of his golfing life he was a scratch player, winning many a bet on the courses he played.

Jay is survived by his daughters, Denise Paull and Julianne Henderson, son Brent Henderson, grandsons Alexander Paull, Nicholas Paull, Brentwood Henderson, and great granddaughters Camille and Stacie Henderson.

A Celebration of Life service will take place in Georgetown, TX, date pending. He will be laid to rest in Bismarck, IL with his mother and father. The family requests in lieu of flowers to give to Hot Springs Village Crush Cancer organization or CHI St. Vincent Cancer Foundation.

Arrangements entrusted by CedarVale Funeral Home Hot Springs village, AR. On line condolences can be made at www.cedarvalefuneralhome.com.
Published in Review Republican from Dec. 6 to Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julius's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -