Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathryn L. "Kay" (Clark) Cronkhite. View Sign Service Information Grady Funeral Home 111 E. Monroe Street Williamsport , IN 47993 (765)-762-3464 Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Grady Funeral Home 111 E. Monroe Street Williamsport , IN 47993 View Map Service 1:00 PM Send Flowers Obituary

Kathryn "Kay" L. (Clark) Cronkhite, age 85 of Williamsport, IN died at 2:20 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Williamsport Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.



Kay was born on June 1, 1934 in Warren County, IN. She was the daughter of Orval Glenn and Nellie (Morlan) Clark. She attended West Lebanon High School. On June 17, 1951 she married Kenneth E. Cronkhite. He preceded her in death on November 30, 2014.



Kay was a longtime member of Marshfield Presbyterian Church and later a member of West Lebanon Trinity Presbyterian Church, where she was an organist at both churches. Kay was an organist for over 50 years. She was a member of the Marshfield Ladies Aid and the West Lebanon OES. She retired from Warren County REMC after 30 years. Kay enjoyed spending time at Lake Freeman.



Surviving are,



1 daughter, Kathy Lynn Murray (husband: Tom) of Orlando, FL;



1 son, David Earl Cronkhite (wife: Debby) of Zellwood, FL;



4 grandchildren, Jackie Green (Preston), Kristina Fallon (Ryan), Bradley Murray (Jennifer) and Mike Cronkhite (Leanne);



8 great-grandsons, Henry Murray, Brooks Murray, Clark Murray, Isaac Murray, Hudson Murray, Harrison Green, Ethan "EJ" Cronkhite, and Kaleb "KJ" Cronkhite



Kay was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and 3 sisters, Joye Gooden, Helen Cunningham, and Mae DeBord.



Visitation will be at Grady Funeral Home in Williamsport on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until service time at 1:00 p.m. with Steve Poston officiating. Interment will follow at West Lebanon Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the West Lebanon Trinity Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be made at Kathryn "Kay" L. (Clark) Cronkhite, age 85 of Williamsport, IN died at 2:20 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Williamsport Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.Kay was born on June 1, 1934 in Warren County, IN. She was the daughter of Orval Glenn and Nellie (Morlan) Clark. She attended West Lebanon High School. On June 17, 1951 she married Kenneth E. Cronkhite. He preceded her in death on November 30, 2014.Kay was a longtime member of Marshfield Presbyterian Church and later a member of West Lebanon Trinity Presbyterian Church, where she was an organist at both churches. Kay was an organist for over 50 years. She was a member of the Marshfield Ladies Aid and the West Lebanon OES. She retired from Warren County REMC after 30 years. Kay enjoyed spending time at Lake Freeman.Surviving are,1 daughter, Kathy Lynn Murray (husband: Tom) of Orlando, FL;1 son, David Earl Cronkhite (wife: Debby) of Zellwood, FL;4 grandchildren, Jackie Green (Preston), Kristina Fallon (Ryan), Bradley Murray (Jennifer) and Mike Cronkhite (Leanne);8 great-grandsons, Henry Murray, Brooks Murray, Clark Murray, Isaac Murray, Hudson Murray, Harrison Green, Ethan "EJ" Cronkhite, and Kaleb "KJ" CronkhiteKay was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and 3 sisters, Joye Gooden, Helen Cunningham, and Mae DeBord.Visitation will be at Grady Funeral Home in Williamsport on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until service time at 1:00 p.m. with Steve Poston officiating. Interment will follow at West Lebanon Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the West Lebanon Trinity Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gradyfuneralhome.com. Published in Review Republican from June 19 to June 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Local Obituaries for Review Republican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close