Kenneth W Majors, age 89 of Kingman, passed away on May 12, 2020 at Signature Health Care of Lafayette where he resided for the past 6 days. He was born in Quaker, Indiana on May 9, 1931 to the late Bertie C and Alice (Walthall) Majors. On December 23, 1951 he married Betty Sackmire, who preceded him in death on July 28, 2008.
He was a graduate of Kingman High School and served in the Naval Reserves. He worked for Sowers Dri-Gas and Fellgas for several years and served as the minister of the Kingman United Methodist Church until his retirement in 2016.
He was a member of the Hopewell Friends Church, the NRA and the Gideons International.
He is survived by his daughter, Kenna Jean (David) Foxworthy; grandchildren, Joshua (Rachel) Foxworthy and Jenele (Scott) Ashwill; great grandchildren, Gracie, Luke, Eli, and Drew Foxworthy and Aubrey, Tucker, and Ty Ashwill; brothers, John Donald Majors of Hemphill, Texas and Fred Majors of Ridgefarm, Illinois.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Betty; brother, Charles Wayne Majors; and a great grandson, Isaac Foxworthy.
There will be a visitation at Sanders Funeral Care, 203 S 1st Street in Kingman on Saturday, May 16, 2020 from 1:00pm till the time of the funeral service at 3:00pm with Pastor Steve Crum officiating. Social distancing is expected and limited numbers will be allowed to enter at a time. The service will be live-streamed and recorded, which can be viewed on Kenny's obituary page at www.sandersfuneralcare.com. Burial will follow at Kingman Fraternal Cemetery. Memorial donations may be given to The Gideons International, PO Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251 or https://www.gideons.org/donate. Share memories and condolences online at www.sandersfuneralcare.com
He was a graduate of Kingman High School and served in the Naval Reserves. He worked for Sowers Dri-Gas and Fellgas for several years and served as the minister of the Kingman United Methodist Church until his retirement in 2016.
He was a member of the Hopewell Friends Church, the NRA and the Gideons International.
He is survived by his daughter, Kenna Jean (David) Foxworthy; grandchildren, Joshua (Rachel) Foxworthy and Jenele (Scott) Ashwill; great grandchildren, Gracie, Luke, Eli, and Drew Foxworthy and Aubrey, Tucker, and Ty Ashwill; brothers, John Donald Majors of Hemphill, Texas and Fred Majors of Ridgefarm, Illinois.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Betty; brother, Charles Wayne Majors; and a great grandson, Isaac Foxworthy.
There will be a visitation at Sanders Funeral Care, 203 S 1st Street in Kingman on Saturday, May 16, 2020 from 1:00pm till the time of the funeral service at 3:00pm with Pastor Steve Crum officiating. Social distancing is expected and limited numbers will be allowed to enter at a time. The service will be live-streamed and recorded, which can be viewed on Kenny's obituary page at www.sandersfuneralcare.com. Burial will follow at Kingman Fraternal Cemetery. Memorial donations may be given to The Gideons International, PO Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251 or https://www.gideons.org/donate. Share memories and condolences online at www.sandersfuneralcare.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Review Republican from May 20 to Jun. 4, 2020.