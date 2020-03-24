|
Kenneth Ward Kelp, age 92 of Pine Village, IN, died at 9:30 a.m. CST on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the VA Hospital in Danville.
Kenneth was born on April 7, 1927 in Brown County, IN. He was the son of Ray A. Kelp and Rachel Kelp. Kenneth attended Pine Village schools. He married Betty Lou Henderson on November 15, 1948. She preceded him in death on August 21, 1976. Kenneth married Ruth Hudson in April 1977. She preceded him in death on March 25, 2009.
Kenneth served in the United States Navy during World War II from 1945 until 1946. After returning from the Navy, Kenneth worked at the Pine Village Marathon Station for Bob Ed Rutter. He worked as a self-employed oil and gas agent, driving a gas truck for over 50 years, retiring in 2010. Kenneth also mowed cemeteries for 30 years. He was a member of the Pine Village Fire Department for 45 years, serving as fire chief for 32 years.
He was the past president of both the Lion's Club and the Tri-County Firemen's Association. Kenneth was a member of the American Legion Post #52 Attica. He was a member of the Pine Village Christian Church for many years. Kenneth loved to deer hunt and pheasant hunt with his best friend, Bill Miller. He also enjoyed mushroom hunting. Kenneth was always working outside, especially taking care of his yard in which he took great pride.
Surviving are,
Children, Peggy J. Brummett of Pine Village, IN, Brenda A. Dayhuff (husband: A.J.) of Spencer, IN, and Steven M. Kelp (wife: Michelle) of Williamsport, IN;
Sister, Beverly Kelp of Lafayette, IN;
6 grandchildren, Tracy Moore of Attica, IN; Kayleigh Kelp of Ventura, CA; Madison Kelp of Lafayette, IN, Taylor Kelp of Lafayette, IN, Brent Hudson (wife: Shelley) of Pine Village, IN and Misty Hudson of Pine Village, IN;
Great-grandchildren, Cameron, Morgan, Jorja, Carter, and Braylen;
Great-great-granddaughter, Paisley
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents; wives; infant daughter, Linda L. Kelp; and brothers, Shorty, Durrell, and Keith. He also lost his bird dog, Buddy, who he pheasant hunted with and his little dog, Dolly.
Public visitation will be held at Grady Funeral Home in Williamsport from 1:00 p.m. EST until private family service time at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, 2020 with Pastor Randy Rhode and Bill Miller officiating. Full military honors to follow private services. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pine Village Fire Department. The Fountain-Warren County Health Department supports Grady Funeral Home on the public visitation but recommends that the elderly and those with chronic illness or who might be otherwise compromised stay home from visitations and funerals. Grady Funeral Home strives to serve both the family and their wishes throughout their grieving process as well as keeping the community safe. Online condolences may be made at www.gradyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Review Republican from Mar. 24 to Apr. 7, 2020