Wingate -Lawrence Ray Duncan, 84, of rural Wingate, died at 5:30 a.m., Friday, April 3, 2020 on his farm, surrounded by family.
Lawrence was born on December 25, 1935 at home in Mellott, IN. He was the son of the late William Harvey and Edna Bernice (Glover) Duncan. He was raised in rural Mellott and graduated as Class Valedictorian from Richland Township High School in 1954. He graduated with Honors from Purdue University in 1958 receiving his BS in Animal Husbandry. While at Purdue, he played sousaphone in the marching band.
Lawrence married Patsy "Petzi" Sue Spear on January 26, 1958 in Attica. They celebrated their 60th anniversary before her passing in February 2018.Family was their greatest pride and joy.
They leave behind four sons, Lary (Fiancée -Kimberly Kiger) Duncan, San Angelo, TX, Gary (Sandy) Duncan, Crawfordsville, David (Jill) Duncan, Wingate and Andy (Laura) Duncan, Veedersburg; daughter, Caril (Bryan) Duncan-Weatherman, Overland Park, KS; and eight grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Lois Gray, brothers, Harold Lee Duncan & Lowell Duncan; and a grandson, Caleb Ross Duncan.
Lawrence had a rich history with livestock, raising duroc hogs and draft horses with his father before pursuing his interest in cattle. While in high school, he was a State Champion in 4-H Livestock Judging. He went on to become a member of the Judging Team at Purdue University, recently attending their team reunion. He was pleased his family exhibited Grand Champion at the State Fair in multiple species.
Lawrence was a dedicated grain & livestock farmer whose passion was breeding Hereford cattle. He was proud to have hosted 47 consecutive years of Hereford production calf sales on his farm. He was a humble man whose hard work earned honors. His farm, Able Acres, received six Golden Bull awards from the American Hereford Association. He was selected by his peers to receive the Robert C. Peterson Lynnwood Farm Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011. Most recently, he was inducted into the Indiana Livestock Breeders Hall of Fame.
He was a contributing member of his community. He and his wife were founding members of the Fountain County Beef 4-H Fundraising Supper that continues annually; former President of the IN Beef Evaluation Program Board of Directors; former President of the Indiana Hereford Association; and member of the American Hereford Association. He had also served as a DeKalb Seed Corn Salesman and received several distinguished honors including District Salesman of the Year.
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic the family will have a celebration of Lawrence's life at a future date to be determined. Memorial contributions may be directed toward the Fountain County 4H Beef Scholarship Program. Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in Review Republican from Apr. 7 to Apr. 21, 2020