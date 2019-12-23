|
Attica - Lela May (Snell) Parker, 88, of rural Attica, passed away at her home on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10:04 p.m. surrounded by her family.
Lela was born in Forest, Indiana on June 19, 1931. She was the daughter of the late Raymond Arnold and Ruby Lela (Ramey) Snell. Lela graduated from Cutler High School in 1949 and had resided in Tippecanoe County from 1949-1978. She moved to rural Attica in 1978.
Lela formerly worked at GTE in Lafayette from 1949-1952. She and her husband owned and operated Ed Parker Floor Covering in Attica for 27 years, retiring in 1995.
Lela was an active member of the Attica Christian Church, serving as former treasurer, trustee and Sunday school teacher. She was a life member and served in several offices of the V.F.W. Auxiliary Post # 3318 of Attica. She was also a life member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post # 52 of Attica. Lela was active in the Attica community having served on the Wabash Valley Mental Health Association; active on Meals on Wheels for over 10 years and helped with the ASK (Area Sharing Kindness) Program.
Lela married Charles Edward "Ed" Parker, Sr., on December 19, 1952 in Indianapolis.
Lela leaves behind her husband, Ed of 67 years along with three daughters, Debby (Danny) Pennington, Fort Lauderdale, FL; Sandy (Doug Curry) Prien, Lafayette and Evelyn (Steve) Gollmer, Jamestown, OH; a son, Charles Edward "Chuck" Parker, Jr., Lake Placid, FL; ten grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Brian Parker; two brothers, Russell and Paul Snell along with a sister, Ruth Perry.
Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Thursday, December 26th, from 12:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Bob Elness officiating. Burial will follow in the Bethel Cemetery, east of Attica. Memorial contributions may be made to the Baptist Children's Home, 354 West St., Suite 1, Valparaiso, IN 46383. Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in Review Republican from Dec. 23, 2019 to Jan. 8, 2020