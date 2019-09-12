|
Leon Gene Stephens, 88 of Veedersburg, passed away at his home at 5:15 AM on Patriot's Day Wednesday September 11, 2019.
Leon was born Feb, 19, 1931 in Henry County Indiana to the late James and Florence Stephens. On July 2, 1955, he married his soul mate, Joyce Lykins, in New Castle, Indiana. They shared 62 years of marriage before her passing in 2016.
Leon served in the Marines during The Korean War. He was a very proud Veteran and enjoyed being part of the Honor Flight in 2017. Leon was a past Boy Scout Master, and worked for the railroad for more than 40 years, retiring in 1993.
Retirement didn't slow Leon down, and he and Joyce made the most of their golden years. They enjoyed fishing, camping, and especially loved traveling to Bluegrass festivals making many friends along the way. Leon perfected his guitar skills and was a talented musician. He played music at senior centers, nursing homes, festivals, churches, and his front porch. Leon was a long time member of The Sterling Christian Church, but had recently been attending New Century Church in Veedersburg. He was a Free Mason for 64 years and a member of Veedersburg Lodge #491.
Leon is survived by his sons, Calvin (Jackie) Stephens, Jim (Marie)Stephens ; grandchildren Heather Palmer, Stacy Felix, Megan Marshall, Kyle and Nathan Stephens; great-grandchildren, Cassidy Helms, Max & Blythe Palmer, Braelynn & Jocelyn Stephens, and Ella Stephens; sister Catherine Henneman, sister in-law Colleen Stephens, and dear friends Patty Meadows, and Kathryn Hoagland.
He was preceded in death by his wife Joyce, infant daughters Brenda & Carla, 3 sisters, and 2 brothers. The family gives special thanks to Dr.Hafeez and the staff at Williamsport hospital for their care.
Funeral service will be 1:00 PM Saturday September 14, 2019 at Dickerson Funeral Home with Pastor Joe Dodds officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM Saturday and continue until the time of service. Masonic Rites will be given by F. & A.M. Lodge #491 at 1:00 PM to begin the funeral service. Burial will be at Rockfield Cemetery near Veedersburg with military honors provided by American Legion Post #288 and the USMC. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to New Century Church, Veedersburg. Online condolences at www.dickersonfuneralhome.com
Published in Review Republican from Sept. 12 to Sept. 24, 2019