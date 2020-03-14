|
|
Covington - Linda Sue Doran, 71, Covington, passed away in the Waters of Covington on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.
Linda was born in Logansport, Indiana on August 18, 1948. She was the daughter of the late William Edgar and Catherine Lavonne (Doran) Doty. She grew up in Logansport, attending Logansport and Delphi schools. She later lived in Veedersburg and most of her life was spent in Covington.
Linda formerly worked for the State of Indiana at the Spring Creek Welcome Center Rest Park.
Linda was a member of he Ladies Auxiliary of the V.F.W. Post # 1154 of Lafayette. She enjoyed fishing, camping, doing jigsaw puzzles, oil painting by the number and hooking rugs.
She leaves behind her companion, Raymond H. Landreth of The Waters of Covington; a care giver, Lesli Bolton, Covington; a close friend, Andrew White, Covington; also her grey kitten.
Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica on Tuesday, March 17th, from 12:00 p.m. until service time at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the Mt. Hope Cemetery, Covington. Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in Review Republican from Mar. 14 to Mar. 31, 2020