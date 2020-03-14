Home

POWERED BY

Services
MAUS FUNERAL HOME
704 COUNCIL STREET
Attica, IN 47918-1603
(765) 764-4418

Linda S. Doran

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda S. Doran Obituary
Covington - Linda Sue Doran, 71, Covington, passed away in the Waters of Covington on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.
Linda was born in Logansport, Indiana on August 18, 1948. She was the daughter of the late William Edgar and Catherine Lavonne (Doran) Doty. She grew up in Logansport, attending Logansport and Delphi schools. She later lived in Veedersburg and most of her life was spent in Covington.
Linda formerly worked for the State of Indiana at the Spring Creek Welcome Center Rest Park.
Linda was a member of he Ladies Auxiliary of the V.F.W. Post # 1154 of Lafayette. She enjoyed fishing, camping, doing jigsaw puzzles, oil painting by the number and hooking rugs.
She leaves behind her companion, Raymond H. Landreth of The Waters of Covington; a care giver, Lesli Bolton, Covington; a close friend, Andrew White, Covington; also her grey kitten.
Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica on Tuesday, March 17th, from 12:00 p.m. until service time at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the Mt. Hope Cemetery, Covington. Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in Review Republican from Mar. 14 to Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -