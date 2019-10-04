Home

Family & Friends Funeral Home - Wingate
9700 N State Road 55
Wingate, IN 47994
(765) 275-2322
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Lois I. (Simpson) Galloway


1938 - 2019
Lois I. (Simpson) Galloway Obituary
Lois I. Simpson Galloway, age 81, passed away following a lengthy illness, 3:51 PM Tuesday, October 1, 2019 in St Mary Healthcare, Lafayette. She was born in Lake County, August 4, 1938 daughter of the late Maurice and Vera Fox Simpson. She married Phil Galloway March 17, 1957 in Newtown, he preceded her in death February 16, 2000.

Lois graduated from Richland Township High School with the class of 1956. She and Phil moved to Romney in 1957 and operated the Standard Service Station and later they opened the Western Auto Store in Lafayette. In 1978 Lois and Phil began farming family farmland near Newtown. Following Phil's death she continued to operate the farm with her nephew Brian. Lois had attended the Newtown Community Church

Lois enjoyed bingo, fishing trips, traveling. Farming was a great source of joy, especially harvest time when her family was assisting. There was much work but lots of laughs. Lois was kind and quick-witted but a rather private person.

Surviving are: a sister, Nancy Cash of Lafayette and brother, Curt Simpson of Champaign, IL. Niece; Annette (Mike) McCrone of Georgetown, nephews; Jeff Higgins of Waynetown, Brian (Becky) Higgins of rural Veedersburg, Matthew (Heather) Simpson of Paxton. Great nieces/nephews; Johnna (Joe Melin) Higgins, Tiffany & Kaylee Willhite, Ashin Morris, Aubrie Morris, Zackary (Kaitlyn) Higgins, Tyler McCrone, Alex McCrone, Noah Crose and great-great nephew Gavin Melin. Preceding her in death were her parents and husband Phil.

Visitation hours are 6:00 – 8:00 PM Friday, October 4, 2019 at Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate, with funeral services 11:00 AM Saturday, October 5, 2019 with Pastor Mike officiating at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Romney. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Newtown Community Church. Visit us at www.familyandfiendsfh.com to sign the guest book or leave a condolence.
Published in Review Republican from Oct. 4 to Oct. 15, 2019
