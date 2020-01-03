Home

Family & Friends Funeral Home - Wingate
9700 N State Road 55
Wingate, IN 47994
(765) 275-2322
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Family & Friends Funeral Home - Wingate
9700 N State Road 55
Wingate, IN 47994
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
4:00 PM
Family & Friends Funeral Home - Wingate
9700 N State Road 55
Wingate, IN 47994
Lucille Marie "Lucy" (Richardson) Keller


1948 - 2019
Lucille Marie "Lucy" (Richardson) Keller Obituary
Attica – Lucille Marie 'Lucy' Richardson' Keller, 71 of rural Attica, passed away at 12:43 AM December 31, 2019 in her home on Possum Hollow Road. She had been in failing health. She was born in Sioux Falls, SD, September 2, 1948, daughter of the late Reuben and Amy Lucile Kappler Richardson. She married Edwin 'Ed' Keller in Reno, NV, March 27, 1984 and he survives. They made their home in rural Attica since 1984.

Lucy attended school in South Dakota and graduated from Ivy Tech/Home Hospital School of Nursing with a LPN. She served 30 plus years as a LPN at Home Hospital and several local doctors offices. For many years, Lucy and Ed operated Keller's Country Corner in West Point. It was a deli, grocery store and meeting place where the 'locals' would gather. Lucy had a unique way of bantering with the colorful local characters.

Lucy was a member of Stidham United Methodist Church and Quilting Club. She was talented in designing quilts, and ceramics. She held ceramic making classes in her garage for years. She enjoyed Ballroom Dancing, bird watching, was an animal lover, especially dogs. Lucy was a compassionate person, loved people and loved to teach. Even as her health was declining and she relied on visiting nurses for her care, she was still offering tips to the nurses, how to better do things for others.

Surviving along with her husband Ed are, two step-daughters: Donna (Tom) Sosbe of Lafayette and Beth (Jeff) Lightle of Waynetown, a step-son Randy (Stephanie) Keller of Clarks Hill. Two sisters: Nancy Richardson of Griffith and sister/best friend Carol (Dan) Rottier of Crown Point. Two brothers: Dennis Richardson of Griffith and Dale Richardson of Illinois. Eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Larry Dean Richardson.

Visitation hours are 1:00 – 4:00 PM, Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate with funeral services following at 4:00 PM with Pastor Darin Hendrey officiating. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Stidham United Methodist Church. Visit us at www.familyandfriendsfh.com to sign the guest book or share a memory.
Published in Review Republican from Jan. 3 to Jan. 16, 2020
