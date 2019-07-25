Home

MAUS FUNERAL HOME
704 COUNCIL STREET
Attica, IN 47918-1603
(765) 764-4418
Mable Lucas
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Mable Janell Lucas


1936 - 2019
Mable Janell Lucas Obituary
Mable Janell (Shoaf) Lucas, 82, of rural Attica in Warren County, passed away in the Williamsport Health and Rehabilitation Center on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 5:08 p.m.
Janell, as she was known to family and friends, was born in Attica, Indiana on October 8, 1936. She was the daughter of the late Aden Elsworth and Mable Anna (Harto) Shoaf. She was raised in Attica and attended Attica High School. She has lived in Liberty Township, in Warren County, since her marriage in 1955.
She married Harold Eugene "Gene" Lucas on Christmas Day in 1951 at the Attica First United Methodist Church. He preceded her in death on January 26, 2015.
Janell later received her QMA and LPN licenses in nursing and had worked at the Indiana Veterans Home for 10 years before retiring in 1994.
She was a life member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the V.F.W. Post # 3318 of Attica. Member of the Hickman Heights Christian Church. She enjoyed working on the family genealogy and collecting arrowheads.
Janell leaves behind her four children, Doug Lucas, Kramer; Jerry (Brenda) Lucas, Tami (companion-Frank Kenworthy) Lucas and Kenny (Leslie) Lucas, all of Attica; six grandchildren, Janell Lucas; Gene, Tony and K.C. Lucas; Joe Vail; Kay Griffith; sixteen great-grandchildren; three great great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Sandy Shoaf, Abilene, TX. She was preceded in death by her brother, Aden Shoaf, Jr.
Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Saturday, July 27th, from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m. Services will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, July 28th, at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Bruce Thornsbrough officiating. Burial will follow in the Rainsville Cemetery, Rainsville, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in Review Republican from July 25 to Aug. 8, 2019
