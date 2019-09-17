Home

Margaret Allison
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Shelby Funeral Home - Covington
622 3rd Street P O Box 213
Covington, IN 47932
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Shelby Funeral Home - Covington
622 3rd Street P O Box 213
Covington, IN 47932
Margaret Ann Allison Obituary
Margaret Ann Allison, 84, died at 12:30 P. M. Wednesday September 11, 2019 at Mulberry Health, Mulberry, IN. She was born April 13, 1935 in Kent Township, Warren County, IN the daughter of Ransom M. & Gladys (Ellingwood) Phillips.

Margaret was a life resident of Warren County until moving to Mulberry three years ago. She was a 1954 graduate of Covington High School. She was a member of Benson Chapel United Methodist Church, Mound-Kent Home Demonstration for forty-eight years, a former 4-H leader, Sunday School Teacher. She enjoyed her family, bowling for thirty years and fishing. She served on the Warren County Election Board for several years.

Margaret married Carl Reed Allison July 15, 1956 at State Line, IN and he died April 29, 2018. Surviving is a son Anthony "Tony" (wife Kathy) Allison of Rockville, IN, a daughter Joyce (husband Wayne) Reeder of Lafayette, IN; four grandchildren, Ben, Jennifer, and Ted Allison, and Ross (wife Elisabeth) Reeder, and five great grandchildren. Her parents, two sisters and a brother preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be 1:00 P. M. Saturday September 14, 2019 at Shelby Funeral Home with Rev. Christina Bennett officiating. Burial in Mount Hope Cemetery. Visitation 11:00 A. M. until time of services Saturday. Condolences to the family: www.shelbyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Review Republican from Sept. 17 to Sept. 30, 2019
