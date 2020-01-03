|
New Richmond - Marguerite P. Kelsey Geiger, age 97, passed away, 10:38 AM, Monday, December 31, 2019 in Franciscan Health Hospital, Crawfordsville. She was born in Montgomery County July 23, 1922, daughter of the late Emery and Emma Reagan Kelsey. She married Floyd Geiger, September 29, 1940 and he preceded her in death June 1999.
She began school in New Ross and graduated from New Richmond High School. She and Floyd established a farm in Coal Creek Township, where she was very involved in its daily operation. She operated farm equipment, tended to her chickens and helped with the beef cattle. She maintained a large garden and orchard, from which she raised and 'canned' produce.
Marguerite was active in the Extension Homemakers, Afternoon Circle at New Hope Chapel. She was a member of the 4M's Club in Linden, where ladies would gather and made dolls, lap robes, bibs and aprons for nursing home residents and hospital patients. Over the years she often hosted class parties and 4-H groups at their farm. Most of all, she loved her family.
Surviving are, two daughters: Nancy Ann Ellington of New Richmond and Gloria Jean (Marvin) Oliver of Crawfordsville. Four grandchildren: Jeff (Theresa) Ellington of Scottsdale, AZ, Jana (Brad) Haitsma of Valparaiso, Shannon (Andy) Copeland of Avon and Beckie (Leah) Oliver-Pataki of Dekalb, IL. Nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Four brothers: Ottis, Richard, Lawrence and Thomas, s sister Marie Arnold.
Visitation hours are 4:00 – 7:00 PM Friday, January 3, 2020 at Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate. Funeral Services at the funeral home, 11:00 AM Saturday, January 4, 2020, with Pastor Duane Mycroft officiating. Interment will follow in New Richmond Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to New Hope Chapel, Wingate or Montgomery County Community Foundation. Visit us online at www.familyandfriendsfh.com to leave a condolence or sign the guest book.
