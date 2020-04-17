|
Marlyn Jean "Jeanne" (Robbins) Akers, age 91 of rural Pine Village, IN passed away at 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Franciscan Health East in Lafayette.
Jeanne was born in Lexington, IN on October 7, 1928. She was the daughter of Floyd Robbins and Lura (McHenry) Robbins. Jeanne was a 1946 graduate of Lexington High School. She graduated from Purdue University in 1950 with a degree in pharmacy. Jeanne married Robert Melvin Akers on October 23, 1955 in Lexington, IN. He preceded her in death on February 2, 2020.
Jeanne worked as a registered pharmacist for the entirety of her life. She worked at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, IN and later a pharmacy in Madison, IN. After moving to Pine Village in 1955, she worked at several pharmacies in the local area.
Jeanne was a dedicated member of the Pine Village United Methodist Church, serving in various roles. She served as the treasurer and enjoyed singing in the choir. Jeanne was a part of the Reach to Recovery program, a member of the Pine Village United Methodist Women's Club, and a member of the art club. She enjoyed gardening, knitting, crocheting, cross-stitching, doing word puzzles, and reading. Jeanne loved animals and spending time with her family.
Surviving are,
Children, Robin E. Akers of Forest Park, IL and Dwain R. (Diana) Akers of Otterbein, IN;
Grandchildren, Chelsea R. (Joel) Fulkerson of Attica, IN, Hannah L. Akers of Indianapolis, IN, and Morgan A. (Brandon) Ruemler of Attica, IN;
Great-grandsons, Kade Fulkerson, Jase Fulkerson, Brecken Fulkerson, and Boston Ruemler;
3 nephews and 2 nieces;
Several great-nephews and nieces
Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Robert.
Private family services will be held at the Pine Village United Methodist Church with Rev. Robert A. Robbins officiating. A memorial service will be held at the church at a later date due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. Interment will be at Mound Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Pine Village United Methodist Church or the Warren County Community Foundation Robert and Jeanne Akers Designated Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.gradyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Review Republican from Apr. 17 to May 5, 2020