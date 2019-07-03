Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Attica - Marshall DeWayne Anderson, 75, Attica, went to his heavenly home on Monday, July 1, 2019 surrounded by his family.



Marshall was born in Lafayette, Indiana on January 19, 1944. He was the son of the late Charles H. and Hagar (Hill) Anderson. Marshall was raised in Carbondale, IN and graduated from Seeger Memorial High School in 1963.



Marshall worked as a mechanic at Harrison Steel Castings Company for over 20 years and was known for his repair services on local golf carts and the Attica Police Department vehicles. He later worked at Caterpillar in the 3500 and 3600 assembly line for 17 years until his retirement in 2006.



Marshall enjoyed fishing, camping coaching T-ball and spending time with his family. Marshall was a faithful member of the Attica Christian Church. He was a wonderful father and devoted husband.



Marshall was married to Alice Lorraine Clemens on February 17, 1973 in Attica. She preceded him in death on January 21, 2000. On March 4, 2006, Marshall married Sue Woodrow in Attica.



Marshall leaves behind his wife, Sue of 13 years along with a son Michael Anderson, Crawfordsville; a daughter, Margeaux (Todd) Reynolds, New Palestine, IN; a step son, Kent Suiters, Bloomington, IN; a step-daughter, Kathy Langford, St. Charles, MO; 8 grandchildren, Tyler, Marshall & Cyndi Anderson; Kylie & Kate Reynolds; Zachary Langford; Brad & Katie Suiters; 3 great-grandchildren; a sister, Nancy (Sterling) Jones, Ballwin, MO. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Thomas E. Anderson and his loyal canine companions, Queenie, Lady and Doogie.



A private family gravesite service will be held in the Riverside Cemetery, Attica with Pastor Bob Elness officiating. In lieu of flowers please consider making donations to the Prostate Cancer Foundation (1250 Fourth St., Santa Monica, CA 90401) in honor of Marshall.



Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.

