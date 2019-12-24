|
|
Mary Catherine O'Connor Bowles, age 88, of Attica died Thursday December 19th at Francsiscan Hospital in Lafayette. She passed peacefully in her sleep, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born the middle child of Harry and Clara O'Connor at Black Rock in Warren County. She graduated from Attica High School.
Mary is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Charles "Ben" Bowles, and daughters Kathy (Jerry) Peevler and Chris (Roy) Mattox. Also surviving are grandchildren Cassie (Steve) Royer, Adam (Stephanie) Bonebrake and Lucas (Catherine) Benjamin Neumayr. Great grandchildren Hunter Grace and Sophia Caroline Royer, Nate and Madison Bonebrake, Knox Harrison Neumayr, Sydney Connor Davenport, Jack Charles Kay and Ruby Catherine Kay.
Mary was preceded in death by her only son, Lance Connor who died at the age of 16 in a car accident in 1977. Also, two brothers, William and Edward and two sisters. Clara and Mona and a great granddaughter, Emily Katherine preceded her in death.
Mary was an activist and had the White House on speed dial. She also donated freely and was quite the champion of the underdog, especially when it came to children. She was instrumental in establishing the ASK program, starting the annual city wide clean up day. She also started the Attica North Neighborhood Association and worked closely with former Mayor Shepherd to build the West Street Park.
Mary's one love besides her family was her faith. She was an active member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Attica.
Per Mary's last wishes, there will be no formal services. A memorial service planned by her family will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Mary's name to the Attica Community Foundation P.O. Box 161 Attica Indiana 47918-0161.
Published in Review Republican from Dec. 24, 2019 to Jan. 7, 2020