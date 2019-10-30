|
Attica - Mary Lynn (Lee) Gibson, 76, formerly of Attica and had been residing in the Williamsport Health & Rehabilitation Center, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 5:46 a.m. in the I.U. Health Arnett Hospital, Lafayette, IN following a brief illness.
Mary was born in Whitesburg, TN on March 25, 1943. She was the daughter of the late Charles N. and Nellie (Collins) Lee. On July 18, 1960, Mary married Walter H. Gibson in Sneedville, TN. He preceded her in death on October 24, 2009. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Ruby Lee and Dorothy Crouch along with two brothers, James Thomas Lee and Jackie Charles Lee.
Mary leaves behind two children, Kaye (John) Taylor and Steve (Kathy) Gibson, both of Warren County, IN. Her three grandchildren, Amanda Gibson, Tim (Jennifer) Taylor and Matt (Kayla) Taylor along with eight great grandchildren, Matthew, Hannah, Addison, Jocelyn, Isaac, twins Elijah and Alexis Taylor; Cyrus Leonard. She is also survived by her sister, Wilma Kesterson, White Pine, TN; two brothers, Otis Lee, Saint Clair, TN and Richard (Donna) Lee, Russellville, TN; Sisters-in-law, Betty Price, Dot (Jim) Klepper and Kathleen Hensley, all of Rogersville, TN. Also many nieces and nephews.
Mary was formerly employed with Rostone in Lafayette for over 20 years, retiring in 1997.
Mary loved to cook and spend time with her family and friends. She never missed a chance to tell anyone about her family and grandchildren whom she was ver proud of. Those that knew her will surely remember her for her generosity. She never missed a chance to make baby quilts for people in the community she met. All the children in the neighborhood would always come to visit as she kept the freezer stocked with ice cream for them at all times. Her quick wit was matched by no one and would smile with an ornery grin at jokes she told. She was often called a "Pistol" by those whom she knew. Her infectious humor will be missed by all.
Friends may call at the Broome Funeral Home, 513 E. Main St., Rogersville, TN on Thursday, October 31st from 11:00 a.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Charles Gibson officiating. Burial will follow in the Courtney Cemetery, Hawkins County, TN. Memorial contributions may be made to the Courtney Cemetery in Hawkins County, TN. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in Review Republican from Oct. 30 to Nov. 13, 2019