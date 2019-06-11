Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Louise Purple. View Sign Service Information Dickerson Funeral Home 303 N Main St Veedersburg , IN 47987 (765)-294-2000 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Louise Purple, 83, of Covington, passed away 10:37 PM Saturday June 8, 2019 at Williamsport Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.



Mary was born July 15, 1935 in Veedersburg IN the daughter of John and Violet (Irwin) Olds. She married Harlen L. Purple December 7, 1956 in Covington, IN.



Surviving family include her husband of 62 years, Harlen L. Purple, Covington; two daughters, Lisa Kirchenbauer, Greenwood IN; Nancy (Duane) Roderick, Attica IN; a sister, Leah Mae (Carl) Minick, Wallace IN; five grandchildren, Chase Roderick, Dylan (Kirsten) Roderick, Saundra Kirchenbauer, Ashley (Johann) Johansen, Emily (Jessup) Dowell; two great-grandchildren, Lilliana Johansen, Elijah Johansen; two step-grandsons, Corey (Allison) Roderick, and Blake Roderick.



She is preceded in death by two brothers, Harold Gene Olds, John Robert Olds; two sisters, Betty Donovan, and Ruthie Odneal.



Mary graduated from Veedersburg High School in 1953, she is a member of the Orchard Hills Church of Christ in Covington. She had worked at Valmont (formerly G.E.)in Danville, retiring there after 30 years of employment. She enjoyed traveling, spending the winters in Florida with her husband Harlen, and she especially enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren.



Funeral service will be 1:00 PM Wednesday June 12, 2019 at Orchard Hills Church of Christ 1630 9th Street Covington IN with Pastors Jonah Stults and Dylan Roderick officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM Wednesday at the church and continue until the time of service. Burial will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Covington. Memorial contributions to Orchard Hills Church of Christ.

