Mary M. Smith, age 74, of Kingman, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at home while surrounded by her loving family. She was born on November 18, 1945 in Crawfordsville to Donald and Margaret (Foxworthy) Delp.
Mary graduated from Turkey Run High School in 1963 and on December 15, 1963 she married Kenneth Charles Smith, who preceded her in death on December 14, 2005.
Mary was a babysitter and herbalist for many years and owned and operated Mary's Country Herbs in Kingman. She loved caring and helping people and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed collecting turtles and angels.
She is survived by two daughters, Cindy (Tim) Robinson and Patty (Ryan) Shoaf, six grandchildren, Michael (Karen) Thompson, Sarah Thompson, Bradley Robinson, Kayla Byers, Kyle Byers, Klint Byers; two great-grandchildren, Stephen and Alivia; two brother-in-laws, Mike Ronning and Walt Turpin Jr; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Kenneth; a stillborn baby boy, Adam Charles; and two sisters, Nancy Turpin and Ellen Ronning.
Visitation will be held at Sanders Funeral Care, 203 S 1st Street in Kingman on Friday, May 22, 2020 from 11:00 AM until the time of the service at 1:00pm with Pastor Frank Paddock officiating. Social distancing is expected and limited numbers will be allowed to enter at a time. The service will be live-streamed and recorded, which can be viewed on Mary's obituary page at www.sandersfuneralcare.com. Burial will follow at Kingman Fraternal Cemetery. Share memories and condolences online at www.sandersfuneralcare.com
Published in Review Republican from May 20 to Jun. 2, 2020.