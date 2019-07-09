Mary Malinda Lightle, 98, of rural Veedersburg, passed away 2:45 AM Friday July 5, 2019 at Wellbrooke in Crawfordsville, IN.
Mary was born February 1, 1921 at Indianola, IL; she was the daughter of Lester and Frona (McQuillan) Baird. She married Derald W. Lightle April 1, 1939, he preceded her in death February 18, 1991.
She is also preceded in death by a son Jack and his wife Judy Lightle; a daughter Betty Jo Canfield; a sister, Margaret Lightle; and a brother, William Baird.
Surviving family include one sister, Annabel Stonecipher, Seminole, FL; four grandchildren, Kelly Mitchell, Karen (James) Robertson, Alan (Jennifer) Veach, Lori (Art) Mendoza; nine great-grandchildren, Andrew (Kylie Campbell) Mitchell, Trent (Britney) Mitchell, Kelsey Robertson, Justin Robertson, Hallie Veach, Lane Veach, Luke Mendoza, Mariana Mendoza, Jacob Perry; one great-great-grandson, Henry Mitchell; a son-in-law, Ken Canfield; and several nieces and nephews.
Mary was a member of the New Liberty Christian Church. She was very active on the farm and well known for her home made noodles. She also kept busy with her needle work and quilts for her family.
Funeral service will be 1:00 PM Thursday July 11, 2019 at Dickerson Funeral Home in Veedersburg IN with Pastor Richard Throckmorton officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM Thursday and continue until the time of service at 1:00 PM. Burial will be at Rockfield Cemetery near Veedersburg. Memorial contributions to New Liberty Christian Church. Online condolences at www.dickersonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Review Republican from July 9 to July 23, 2019