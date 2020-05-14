Mike Cochran, age 78, of rural Oxford passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Born August 21, 1941 in Oxford, IN, he was the son of Keith and Helen Cochran.
Mike graduated from Oxford High School in 1959 then attended Purdue University to study Business. He left Purdue to service his country in the United States Army from 1960 to 1966. He was stationed at Ft. Leonardwood, MO where he served as Secretary of the Battalion.
After returning home from the military, Mike began working at Keith's Service, a family business started in 1933, that he would later take on as his own. While at work one day, a woman who would on May 7, 1967 become his wife, walked in and stole his heart. This love of his life, Bonnie Ritz, later passed away after 37 years of marriage. Shortly after her death, Mike decided to retire from the station, ending the run of one of the last full service stations to be found where customers could still expect a window wash, oil check and a bubble gum or dog treat. He was committed to running a respected business where customers would gain trust in his fairness and strong work ethics.
Mike was an accomplished musician and member of the Lafayette Federation of Musicians. To help support his family in his younger years, he was part of a jazz band where he played his alto sax at weekend gigs. He later entertained his family when he played at home for enjoyment.
He was a dedicated father who was loved and respected by his son, Mark of Oxford and daughter, Kristi Glotzbach of Fillmore, IN, who survive. Also surviving are four grandchildren and his beloved friend, Nonie Garriott who will always be grateful for his love, adoration and devotion. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, brother, Max and wife, Bonnie.
Mike was a strong, proud and good man with a vibrant personality and tell it like it is approach. He will be missed by many.
No memorial service is being planned at this time.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Oxford Public Library or the charity of your choice.
Mike graduated from Oxford High School in 1959 then attended Purdue University to study Business. He left Purdue to service his country in the United States Army from 1960 to 1966. He was stationed at Ft. Leonardwood, MO where he served as Secretary of the Battalion.
After returning home from the military, Mike began working at Keith's Service, a family business started in 1933, that he would later take on as his own. While at work one day, a woman who would on May 7, 1967 become his wife, walked in and stole his heart. This love of his life, Bonnie Ritz, later passed away after 37 years of marriage. Shortly after her death, Mike decided to retire from the station, ending the run of one of the last full service stations to be found where customers could still expect a window wash, oil check and a bubble gum or dog treat. He was committed to running a respected business where customers would gain trust in his fairness and strong work ethics.
Mike was an accomplished musician and member of the Lafayette Federation of Musicians. To help support his family in his younger years, he was part of a jazz band where he played his alto sax at weekend gigs. He later entertained his family when he played at home for enjoyment.
He was a dedicated father who was loved and respected by his son, Mark of Oxford and daughter, Kristi Glotzbach of Fillmore, IN, who survive. Also surviving are four grandchildren and his beloved friend, Nonie Garriott who will always be grateful for his love, adoration and devotion. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, brother, Max and wife, Bonnie.
Mike was a strong, proud and good man with a vibrant personality and tell it like it is approach. He will be missed by many.
No memorial service is being planned at this time.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Oxford Public Library or the charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Review Republican from May 14 to May 28, 2020.