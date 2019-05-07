Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Louise "Irvin" Hoskins. View Sign Service Information Family & Friends Funeral Home - Wingate 9700 N State Road 55 Wingate , IN 47994 (765)-275-2322 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Family & Friends Funeral Home - Wingate 9700 N State Road 55 Wingate , IN 47994 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Family & Friends Funeral Home - Wingate 9700 N State Road 55 Wingate , IN 47994 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy Louise Irvin Hoskins, age 86 of Wingate, passed away, 5:50 PM Saturday, May 4, 2019 in Whitlock Place Crawfordsville, she had been in failing health. She was born in Wingate May 12, 1933, daughter of the late Hubert G. and Eva Fae Grenard Irvin. She married Clarence 'Joy' Hoskins, June 1, 1952 in Seymour, IN. He preceded her in death, April 23, 2015.



Nancy was a 1951 graduate of Wingate High School. She retired as the Wingate Postmaster after 23 years with the US Postal Service. She was the first woman to serve as Wingate's Postmaster. She was a 50 year member of the Wingate United Church of Christ, National Assn. of Postmasters, 35 year member of Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion Post 72, Crawfordsville, Coal Creel Township Alumni Assn. and formerly belonged to the National League of Postmasters.



Nancy enjoyed her flowers gardens, crackled glass pitchers, crossword puzzles, gardening, flower arranging, fishing and traveling. She had an upbeat, cheerful attitude and ever-present smile.



Surviving are: sisters; Merry (Steven) Viola of Crawfordsville, Earlene Foster of Lafayette, Sue Wildman of Veedersburg, four nephews, eight nieces, 13 great-nephews, eight great-nieces, five great-great nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, twos sisters, Frances Ann Beardsley and Barbara VanHook and two nieces.



Visitation hours are, 5:00 – 7:00 PM Friday, May 10, 2019 at Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate. Funeral services 11:00 AM Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Dorman Winger officiating. Inurnment will follow in Oakland Cemetery. Memorial contributions are preferred to Montgomery County Animal Welfare League. Visit us at Nancy Louise Irvin Hoskins, age 86 of Wingate, passed away, 5:50 PM Saturday, May 4, 2019 in Whitlock Place Crawfordsville, she had been in failing health. She was born in Wingate May 12, 1933, daughter of the late Hubert G. and Eva Fae Grenard Irvin. She married Clarence 'Joy' Hoskins, June 1, 1952 in Seymour, IN. He preceded her in death, April 23, 2015.Nancy was a 1951 graduate of Wingate High School. She retired as the Wingate Postmaster after 23 years with the US Postal Service. She was the first woman to serve as Wingate's Postmaster. She was a 50 year member of the Wingate United Church of Christ, National Assn. of Postmasters, 35 year member of Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion Post 72, Crawfordsville, Coal Creel Township Alumni Assn. and formerly belonged to the National League of Postmasters.Nancy enjoyed her flowers gardens, crackled glass pitchers, crossword puzzles, gardening, flower arranging, fishing and traveling. She had an upbeat, cheerful attitude and ever-present smile.Surviving are: sisters; Merry (Steven) Viola of Crawfordsville, Earlene Foster of Lafayette, Sue Wildman of Veedersburg, four nephews, eight nieces, 13 great-nephews, eight great-nieces, five great-great nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, twos sisters, Frances Ann Beardsley and Barbara VanHook and two nieces.Visitation hours are, 5:00 – 7:00 PM Friday, May 10, 2019 at Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate. Funeral services 11:00 AM Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Dorman Winger officiating. Inurnment will follow in Oakland Cemetery. Memorial contributions are preferred to Montgomery County Animal Welfare League. Visit us at www.familyandfriendsfh.com to sign the guest book or share a condolence. Published in Review Republican from May 7 to May 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Local Obituaries for Review Republican Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close