Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grady Funeral Home
111 E. Monroe Street
Williamsport, IN 47993
765-762-3464
For more information about
Norman Martin
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Keith Martin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norman Keith Martin Obituary
Norman Keith Martin, 89, of Hot Springs Village passed away in Hot Springs, Arkansas on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. He was born September 1, 1930 in Lafayette, Indiana to the late Delmar and Virginia Lyons Martin.

He was a veteran, and an Actuary at State Farm Insurance. Norman was a member of Kirk in the Pines Presbyterian Church. Norman's kind heart and genuine character was illustrated each day with every interaction. He was the type of person that when he asked how you were, he did so with such sincerity and compassion that you'd find yourself explaining the past month of your life. His wholesome and patient nature made the world around him a better place. He was simply superb.

He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Nelson Martin; one son, N. K. Martin (Tricia); two daughters, Jana Martin (Mark) Hines and Lara A. Martin; nine grandchildren, Eric Martin, Brittany Martin, Damian Martin, Cruz Martin, Quinn Martin, Cash Martin, Colt Martin, William Hines, and Robert Hines; two great-grandchildren; three brothers, Don (Joan) Martin, Bernard (Sue) Martin, and Richard (Jackie) Martin; and one sister, Candace (John) Hunter.

A memorial service with military honors will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Kirk in the Pines 275 Asturias Dr, Hot Springs Village, Arkansas. Burial will be at the Riverside Cemetery in Attica, Indiana at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gradyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Review Republican from Dec. 17 to Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -