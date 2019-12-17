|
|
Norman Keith Martin, 89, of Hot Springs Village passed away in Hot Springs, Arkansas on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. He was born September 1, 1930 in Lafayette, Indiana to the late Delmar and Virginia Lyons Martin.
He was a veteran, and an Actuary at State Farm Insurance. Norman was a member of Kirk in the Pines Presbyterian Church. Norman's kind heart and genuine character was illustrated each day with every interaction. He was the type of person that when he asked how you were, he did so with such sincerity and compassion that you'd find yourself explaining the past month of your life. His wholesome and patient nature made the world around him a better place. He was simply superb.
He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Nelson Martin; one son, N. K. Martin (Tricia); two daughters, Jana Martin (Mark) Hines and Lara A. Martin; nine grandchildren, Eric Martin, Brittany Martin, Damian Martin, Cruz Martin, Quinn Martin, Cash Martin, Colt Martin, William Hines, and Robert Hines; two great-grandchildren; three brothers, Don (Joan) Martin, Bernard (Sue) Martin, and Richard (Jackie) Martin; and one sister, Candace (John) Hunter.
A memorial service with military honors will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Kirk in the Pines 275 Asturias Dr, Hot Springs Village, Arkansas. Burial will be at the Riverside Cemetery in Attica, Indiana at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gradyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Review Republican from Dec. 17 to Dec. 31, 2019