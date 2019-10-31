|
Orril B. (Allen) Lucas, age 101 of Attica, IN passed away at 11:54 a.m. on October 29, 2019 at her residence.
Orril was born on October 13, 1918 near West Lebanon, IN. She was the daughter of George W. Allen and Effie Inez (Beever) Allen. She attended Williamsport High School. Orril married Elvin Ray Lucas on December 21, 1940. He preceded her in death on November 4, 1984.
Orril worked briefly in various occupations. She was employed at a restaurant in downtown Williamsport, the Williamsport Community Hospital, and the Attica Laundromat.
Orril was a member of the Williamsport Christian Church. She was a member of bunko and birthday clubs. Orril enjoyed the outdoors, feeding birds, and gardening.
Surviving are,
6 grandchildren, Carla Tornquist (Scott) of Attica, IN, who was raised by Orril, Corrina Dahl (David) of Chattum, IL, Denise Young (Mark) of Mishawaka, IN, Sherry Berry (Mike) of Lafayette, IN, Kami Copas-Barrett (Tim) of Fowler, IN, and Brent Freestone (Lanna) of Frankfort, IN;
14 great-grandchildren;
4 great-great grandchildren;
Special friends, Ruth Coleman and CNA Cristy Raye
Special grandchildren, Sid & Debbie Hassani, Megan (Aaron) Tornquist, Nick Tornquist, Avie, Brynlie, Kolton, & Karter
Beloved dog, Copper
Orril was preceded in death by her husband; granddaughter; special niece, Marlene Jordan Wesley; siblings, Mable Jordan, Everett Allen, Forest "Jack" Allen, and Herman Allen.
Visitation will be held at Grady Funeral Home in Williamsport on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. EDT until service time at 12:00 p.m. EDT with great-nephew Daryl Dorton officiating. Interment will follow at Highland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Paws-N-Claws or an organization of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gradyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Review Republican from Oct. 31 to Nov. 13, 2019