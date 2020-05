Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Patricia's life story with friends and family

Share Patricia's life story with friends and family

Patricia Ann (Miller) Emry Brittain, 74, Williamsport died at 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.



Arrangements were by Grady Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store