Mellott - Patricia "Pat" Ann (Brown) Head, 76, of Mellott died at 8:50 a.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019 in her residence.
Pat was born on April 21, 1943 at Maris Hospital in Williamsport. She was the daughter of the late Robert Llody & Leota "Maxine" (Ricketts) Brown. She lived her young life in the Foster Community of Covington. She attended the Covington School System, graduating in 1961.
Pat married John E. Drake in the Covington First Baptist Church on February 22, 1964. They had one child, Deborah Ann. Pat later married Charles E. Head on February 27, 1972. Both husbands preceded her in death.
Pat was employed many years ago in factory work. She had also worked in private house cleaning and as a nurse-aide. She quit in 1992 due to her health.
Pat was a former member of the First Baptist Church in Covington. Her current membership was at the Sterling Christian Church and she also regularly attended the Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene. Her joys were her family, travel, reading and nature walks with the Lord.
Survivors include her daughter, Debbie (Bernie) Sandlin, Newtown; and a grandson, Justin P. Sandlin, Galesburg, IL. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Alan Dean Brown.
Visitation will be held at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Saturday, August 3 from 3:00 p.m. until the service time of 5:00 p.m. with Pastor Gary Johnson officiating. Cremation will follow.
Contributions may be made in Pat's honor to the Covington City Park.
Published in Review Republican from Aug. 3 to Aug. 20, 2019