Patricia Ann Moss, 65, of Waynetown, IN passed away on Tuesday July 23, 2019. Patricia was born in Indianapolis, IN on March 26, 1954 the daughter of Robert and Gertrude Blunk. On July 5, 1991 she married the love of her life Bernard Hal Moss, he survives.
Also surviving are son, David (Patricia) Turner; daughter, Brandi (Chris Spear) Moss; sister, Dorothy "Dot" Butler; grandchildren, Brandon (Chelsea) Trent, David "Ari" Turner III, Victoria "Tori" Turner, Maci Turner, Abrianna "Aubrey" Spear, Karissa Spear; great-grandchildren, Julia Trent and Mia Trent.
Patricia is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert "Bobby" Blunk and her golden retrievers Ally and Gumbo
Patricia graduated from Ben Davis High School before attending Danville Area Community College and Parkland College where she obtained a degree in nursing. She worked as a registered nurse at Presence United Samaritans Medical Center in Danville, IL, as well as various places in Dayton, OH and Shreveport, LA. Patricia loved spending time with her family and caring for her two golden retrievers Ally and Gumbo.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2pm on Tuesday July 30, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center 3940 N. Vermilion St. in Danville, Illinois 61834. Officiating will be Pastor Raymie Gordon. Burial will be in Johnson Cemetery in Danville, IL. Visitation will be held prior to the service on Tuesday July 30, 2019 from 1pm to 2pm at the funeral home.
Published in Review Republican from July 27 to Aug. 7, 2019