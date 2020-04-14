|
|
Paul Dwayne Lucas was born September 24, 1932 in Liberty Twp, Warren County, IN to Daniel J. and Katie Mae (Gates) Lucas. He passed away April 6, 2020 after a short illness.
Paul graduated from Williamsport High School in 1950. He enlisted in the US Air Force and served in the Korean War.
He married Kay Baker in 1958. She survives along with two sons, Todd (Tiffany) Lucas and Scott Lucas, and a grandson Aaron Lucas.
Paul was a Certified Public Accountant in the Indianapolis area and an associate professor at the University of Indianapolis. He was preceded in death by sisters, Katheryn Hetrick Bannon, Jean Greenwood, and brother Manuel Lucas.
Private services were held April 8, 2020.
Published in Review Republican from Apr. 14 to Apr. 28, 2020