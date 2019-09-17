|
Paul "Les" Leslie Young, age 70 of Kingman passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at home while surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Crawfordsville on November 7, 1948 to the late Paul C. & Julia Virginia (Dunham) Young.
Les graduated from Fountain Central High School in 1966 and Indiana State University in 1990. On November 18, 1972 he married the love of his life, Sheila Thompson, who survives. Throughout the years he was a teacher at Turkey Run Schools and was a lumber inspector for 27 years at Sugar Creek Lumber and Pike Lumber.
Les was a member of the Kingman Town Board for 16 years, Turkey Run School Board, Kingman Jaycee's, and the Kingman Volunteer Fire Department. He was a referee and umpire for many basketball and softball games and an avid Cubs fan. He enjoyed golfing, woodworking, bowling, baseball, and loved spending time with his family, especially his kids and grandkids.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sheila of Kingman; a son, James Darrin Young of Carmel, two daughters, Andrea (Jeff) McClain of Greenwood and Adrianne (Philip) Hill of Tennessee; a brother, Alan (Luana) Young of Washington; a sister, Linda (Lynn) Krupp of Nevada; and four grandchildren, Jalen, Ava, Quinn, and Parker.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, James Young.
Visitation will be at Sanders Funeral Care 203 S 1st Street in Kingman on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 2:00pm till the time of the funeral service at 4:00pm with Pastor Doug Newman officiating. Burial will follow at Rush Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the , 115 W Washington St, Suite 1180-South, Indianapolis, IN 46204. Share memories and condolences online at www.sandersfuneralcare.com.
