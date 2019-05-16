Guest Book View Sign Service Information MAUS FUNERAL HOME 704 COUNCIL STREET Attica , IN 47918-1603 (765)-764-4418 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM MAUS FUNERAL HOME 704 COUNCIL STREET Attica , IN 47918-1603 View Map Service 2:00 PM MAUS FUNERAL HOME 704 COUNCIL STREET Attica , IN 47918-1603 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Paul Pugh, 80, formerly of Attica and had been residing in Veedersburg, passed away in the St. Vincent Williamsport Hospital, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 9:35 a.m.



Paul was born in Pennington Gap, Virginia on October 28, 1938. He was the son of the late Joe and Alice (Johnson) Pugh. He was raised in Virginia and for the past 53 years has lived in the Attica community.



Paul formerly worked at Harrison Steel, Myers Steel Fabricating, both in Attica. He had also worked at the Fountain Foundry in Veedersburg and more recently at Bob Evans Restaurant in Lafayette.



Paul was a member of the Christ Gospel Church in Attica. He enjoyed the outdoors where he liked to mow and spend time with his grandchildren. You could usually see Paul driving around town, but his favorite time was spending time with his family.



Paul was first married to Joyce Watkins on December 31, 1966 in Williamsport. She preceded him in death on July 5, 1996. He later married Diana (Lister) Pugh on July 19, 2010 in the Christ Gospel Church.



He leaves behind his wife, Diana of nearly nine years along with three daughters, Tammy "Big Red" Pugh and Cindy (Mike) Allen, both of Attica; Mindy Frederick, Crawfordsville; three step sons, Greg Watkins, State Line, IN; Charles Lister, Veedersburg and James Gosnell, Longmont, CO; a brother, Steve Pugh, Attica; eleven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Clyde, Frank and Claude along with two sisters, Susie and Georgia Pugh.



Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Thursday, May 16th, from 5:00 - 8::00 p.m. Services will be held at the funeral home on Friday, May 17th, at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Bill Scroggins officiating. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, Attica. Memorial contributions may be made to the Christ Gospel Church in Attica.



Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com. Published in Review Republican from May 16 to May 30, 2019

